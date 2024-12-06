'Perfect use' - New gym gets permission to open in Hartlepool's former Mister Twisters play centre

Plans have been approved to open a new 24/7 gym at a former commercial unit in an industrial estate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Proposals were submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council earlier this year to convert 23 Park View Road West into a fitness facility.

Applicant Mr D Pearson had suggested creating a gym at the location would be a “perfect” use of the vacant site and “no wholesale works are required to facilitate the change”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two objections were lodged by nearby residents to the proposals, raising concerns around the planned 24/7 opening and potential noise nuisance from the site, along with the number of gyms already located in Hartlepool.

The former Mister Twisters building in Hartlepool is to become a gym (Pic from Google Maps, June 2018)

A report from council planning officers has confirmed the application has been approved, noting the change of use and proposed operating hours are “on balance considered acceptable and appropriate to the location”.

It added: “The business would positively contribute to the economy as well as improving health inequalities.

“The facility would allow the option for physical activity to take place, especially for those working unsociable hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is considered that allowing the use of this would positively impact the health and wellbeing of residents.”

It also noted the agent for the application “set out that the operator would not be able to carry out its business unless 24-hour opening was permitted”.

A planning statement in support of the proposals outlined how it is hoped “many of the workers” within the Park View Industrial Estate would make use of the new gym.

It added the site was “last occupied by Acura Campers”, a campervan conversion company, and had previously been home to play centre Mister Twisters from 2003 to 2018.