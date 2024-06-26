Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans have been approved for a cluster of new "dementia friendly" bungalows.

Proposals were submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department last year for the properties on land off Dumfries Road.

The development will see the demolition of existing garages and provide three detached three bedroom bungalows in their place, along with providing a communal green area featuring a sensory garden.

Applicant Joshua Chapman, from Lorimers Consultancy, based in Peterlee, previously said the “high quality” development will provide “much needed dementia friendly and assisted living style” properties.

An artistic impression of what bungalows in Dumfries Road, Hartlepool, could look like, rendered by BDN (Building Design Northern).

The proposals went before the latest meeting of the council’s planning committee after eight objections were submitted amide concerns around noise, highway safety and potential anti-social behaviour.

However, councillors voted to approve the application after planning officers recommended that the proposals were “acceptable”.

The report from officers also noted, following concerns from some residents, the applicant had confirmed the correct ownership certificates were signed and the site is “wholly within their ownership”.

Mr Chapman, speaking after the meeting, was “delighted” the plans had been approved after a “long process”.

He added: “The next stage for us is we want to ultimately develop the site, we’re not going to take our foot off the gas.

“Historically it’s a problematic site, we’re trying to do something good for the area, and it’s only going to add value to the surrounding area as well.”

The bungalows will all feature a living room, dining room, kitchen, bathroom and en-suite to the master bedroom, as well as including solar panels.