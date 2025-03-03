Plans have been approved to open a new “welcoming and modern” wine and cocktail bar.

Proposals had been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department to bring the property at 33 The Front, in Seaton Carew, back into use.

Applicant Jason Unwin sought to open a new seafront bar at the site, which is currently unoccupied after last being used as an off-licence and confectionery shop named Allsorts.

Planning documents stated the bar will look to open from 10am until midnight with six-full time and 10 part-time jobs created.

A report from council planning officers confirmed the application has been approved, ruling it “acceptable”.

It added: “It is considered that the proposal would not result in any significant adverse impacts upon the character and appearance of the host property and surrounding street scene.”

A heritage statement in support of the plans outlines how the bar will be called Unwin and Co and the development will improve the Seaton Conservation Area.

It said: “The proposed works involve renovating the existing space into a new seafront wine and cocktail bar within the existing footprint of the site.

“The interior will build a welcoming and modern space attracting people to the area and bringing more visitors to the beach.”

The first floor will have a lounge area at the front providing further seating and a new toilet block, while space will be created at the rear “for a potential kitchen for further development at a later date”.

Proposals also involve the conversion of the four-bedroomed flat located on the upper floors.