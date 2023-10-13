Plans approved to transform empty former Hartlepool fruit and veg store
and live on Freeview channel 276
Proposals were submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council to convert the first and second floors of 145 Elwick Road from a storage area into a three-bedroomed flat.
Applicant Keith Hall is also seeking to provide a new shop front for the premises, which were last occupied by Watson’s fruit and veg store.
Council planning officers have approved the proposals, ruling the development would not have a “negative impact” on the area.
Mr Hall said the work will “result in significant social and economic benefits”.
He added in a planning statement: “The development would deliver one home for rent and a new shop which will have a positive impact on the wider area, the shop at present is run down and has a very poor frontage.”
The statement said the work will make the shop, last occupied in 2020, a “more attractive prospect to a potential occupier”.