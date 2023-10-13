Plans approved to transform empty former Hartlepool fruit and veg store

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Applicant Keith Hall is also seeking to provide a new shop front for the premises, which were last occupied by Watson’s fruit and veg store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council planning officers have approved the proposals, ruling the development would not have a “negative impact” on the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Watson's fruit and veg store at 145 Elwick Road, Hartlepool.

Mr Hall said the work will “result in significant social and economic benefits”.

He added in a planning statement: “The development would deliver one home for rent and a new shop which will have a positive impact on the wider area, the shop at present is run down and has a very poor frontage.”