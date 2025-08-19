Plans have been approved to convert a former Hartlepool adult entertainment venue into 15 student apartments.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Proposals had been submitted to Hartlepool Development Corporation to transform 18 Whitby Street, which was most recently operated as a lap dancing bar called Little Black Book.

The planning application from Scott Borthwick stated the site is currently vacant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposals argued the change of use would “contribute to the revitalisation of the local area” and repurpose “an establishment that may no longer align with the community’s evolving needs”.

18 Whitby Street, Hartlepool, which was formerly home to Little Black Book lap dancing club. Pic Via Google Maps

A report from development corporation planning officers has now confirmed the proposals have been approved, ruling the scheme “acceptable” subject to final conditions being met.

It said: “The site is located within the town centre of Hartlepool and will help support the vitality and viability of the town centre, by providing new residential space which will help increase footfall in the area.”

A planning statement in support of the application outlines how the accommodation aims to support “an increased intake” expected at The Northern School of Art in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It adds: “The introduction of student housing via these apartments will bring a positive impact to the local community, fostering a more diverse and dynamic environment while also potentially stimulating local businesses.”

Documents note the scheme “will take into account the heritage and character of the existing building” and the conversion will enhance “the architectural and historical features of the area”.

Each apartment will have ensuite facilities, desk space and a kitchen area, with the flats spread across three floors.

Initially the proposals were for 16 student apartments before being altered to 15 during the application process.

Local public notices can be accessed online via https://publicnoticeportal.uk/