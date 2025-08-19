Plans approved to turn Hartlepool's ex-Little Black Book lap dancing club into student accommodation
Proposals had been submitted to Hartlepool Development Corporation to transform 18 Whitby Street, which was most recently operated as a lap dancing bar called Little Black Book.
The planning application from Scott Borthwick stated the site is currently vacant.
Proposals argued the change of use would “contribute to the revitalisation of the local area” and repurpose “an establishment that may no longer align with the community’s evolving needs”.
A report from development corporation planning officers has now confirmed the proposals have been approved, ruling the scheme “acceptable” subject to final conditions being met.
It said: “The site is located within the town centre of Hartlepool and will help support the vitality and viability of the town centre, by providing new residential space which will help increase footfall in the area.”
A planning statement in support of the application outlines how the accommodation aims to support “an increased intake” expected at The Northern School of Art in the town.
It adds: “The introduction of student housing via these apartments will bring a positive impact to the local community, fostering a more diverse and dynamic environment while also potentially stimulating local businesses.”
Documents note the scheme “will take into account the heritage and character of the existing building” and the conversion will enhance “the architectural and historical features of the area”.
Each apartment will have ensuite facilities, desk space and a kitchen area, with the flats spread across three floors.
Initially the proposals were for 16 student apartments before being altered to 15 during the application process.
