Plans for Hartlepool home for young adults with learning difficulties are withdrawn after complaints

Plans for supported living accommodation housing up to five young adults with learning difficulties and complex care needs have been withdrawn after objections from residents.

The application from Active Care Group sought to convert the site to “provide much needed support for referred residents to live a more independent lifestyle whilst allowing any necessary support at the same time”.

It outlined the proposals would have offered “supported living” for up to five residents “with learning difficulties and complex care needs” who would be “young adults aged 17+” and “local to the area” or from close by.

Glendalough, in Park Avenue, Hartlepool. Pic Via Google Maps.

It would have provided 24-hour tailored support with four staff on duty during the day and three at night, who would “all be local employees”, with six parking spaces provided for them on site.

Yet 10 objections were submitted by residents to the local authority raising concerns over the development.

The council’s planning portal confirms the application has now been withdrawn.

Worries raised by objectors included the development causing noise disturbances, being located on a “treacherous corner” for traffic and highways issues and that it would “detract from the area” and “negatively impact its historic residential character”.

The proposals initially sought to provide accommodation for up to six young adults, before being reduced to five during the application process.

Active Care Group has been contacted for comment.

Details of public notices affecting Hartlepool are available online at https://publicnoticeportal.uk/