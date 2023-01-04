Plans for new Hartlepool boutique hotel, bar and restaurant are approved

Proposals were resubmitted last year to convert the Grade II listed Wilton Grange property in Grange Road.

The application from Dave Atkinson sought to develop the building to offer a boutique hotel with restaurant and bar areas, along with other facilities.

Hartlepool Borough Council’s planning committee previously approved similar proposals from the applicant for the property in 2018.

Yet due to conditions linked to the planning approval “timing out” because of Covid-19, as well as delays with “crucial information” relating to fire safety systems out of their control, the proposals were resubmitted.

A report from council planning officers has confirmed the second application has again been approved, subject to routine conditions being met.

It said: “With regard to material planning considerations and the relevant policies of the adopted Hartlepool Local Plan 2018, the application is considered on balance to be acceptable.”

Conditions state the proposed bar and restaurant will not be able to open to the public, other than guests staying overnight at the hotel, outside of the hours of 8am and 11.30pm each day.

A planning statement from Mr Atkinson states the “revised, refreshed and updated” submission offers further detail on the original application, along with some “slight differences to the bedroom layouts”.

The hotel is to feature “six large boutique bedrooms”, all with an en-suite, along with dining, conference and cocktail lounge facilities.

The development will create 16 full-time and 14 part-time jobs at the site, according to the proposals.

Speaking to the planning committee in August 2018, local businessman Mr Atkinson said they were looking to provide the “next chapter in the life of Wilton Grange”.

Wilton Grange is not the only forthcoming boutique hotel planned for Hartlepool.

