Plans for new Hartlepool school move step closer despite objections

Hartlepool Borough Council’s planning committee has approved an outline application for a new school on land to the south of Golden Flatts Primary School.

The allocated site includes a parcel of land to the west of Brenda Road which is primarily used for horse grazing.

The outline planning application has been developed by council chiefs with details of appearance, scale, layout and landscaping “reserved” until a later date.

The site of the proposed new school.

Nine objections were received during consultation raising concerns about the development.

Concerns ranged from potential anti-social behaviour issues and fly-tipping on the proposed access road to noise pollution, lack of privacy and road safety.

Yet council planning officers deemed the scheme acceptable and recommended that councillors conditionally approve the plans.

A number of committee members praised the scheme and said the SEN school was much-needed in Hartlepool.

But some concerns were raised about the proposed new access road, associated anti-social behaviour linked to this and why the road would not be “gated-off” at the junction with Seaton Lane.

Councillor Rob Cook said he had reservations about the access from Seaton Lane, describing it as “one of the busiest roads in the town” and asked planning chiefs why it was chosen instead of Brenda Road.

Council officers, responding, confirmed a Brenda Road access had been discounted due to the multi-million pound cost associated with diverting an “major electric network cable” and that Seaton Lane was the most “technically viable” and cost-effective option.

Following a debate, the committee voted unanimously to approve plans for the school and access road.

The approval is subject to conditions including a requirement for the council to “provide and implement green infrastructure” and to develop a biodiversity management plan scheme to provide hedgerow habitats off-site.

Council chiefs have said the school, which is expected to open in early 2024, will be key to supporting children with additional needs in Hartlepool instead of having to fund transport to take them elsewhere.