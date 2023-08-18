News you can trust since 1877
Plans for two new Hartlepool children's homes are approved despite opposition

Plans have been unanimously approved for two new children's homes in Hartlepool despite concerns from residents.
By Nic Marko
Published 18th Aug 2023, 11:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 11:40 BST

Proposals had been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department for the change of use of the Star Centre, in Flint Walk.

The application states the building was “originally developed as a children’s home before being used by staff as office space”.

The latest plans, submitted by council officers, state there now is a need to use the site as children’s homes “to prevent looked after children having to be sent out of the Hartlepool area for accommodation and care”.

Two new children's homes are to open in Flint Walk, Hartlepool, after council permission was granted.Two new children's homes are to open in Flint Walk, Hartlepool, after council permission was granted.
The development will see two separate units created housing three children in total, one with two bedrooms and the other with one, to help accommodate a “range of age groups and needs”.

Yet 11 objections were submitted from nearby residents raising concerns the development would lead to an increase in antisocial behaviour, crime, noise and parking issues.

The proposals went before the latest meeting of the council planning committee earlier this month and were unanimously approved.

Councillor Mike Young, the council’s leader, stressed they are seeing “more and more cases of children being taken into care” and the local authority providing its own provision is “hugely beneficial”.

Councillor Moss Boddy added the proposals are a “win win” due to helping keep Hartlepool children “as locally placed as possible” to ensure the best care while also saving the council money by reducing the need for out of borough placements.

Each site will be supervised 24/7 and feature staff bedrooms, bathrooms, office space, a lounge, a kitchen and dining facilities.

