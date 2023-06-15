Plans to open new refuge for domestic violence sufferers in Hartlepool

It comes as part of wider work to tackle the issue in the region, with Hartlepool Borough Council and Harbour, the commissioned support service provider, both playing a key role.

A Safer Hartlepool Partnership report, which will go before the panel on Tuesday, June 20, outlines how Harbour continues to deliver a six bed refuge and three dispersed properties in the area.

Meanwhile, two properties have been secured by the council to use as safe accommodation.

The Hartlepool Community Safety Team aims to support victims of domestic violence.

The report from council chiefs notes further work on providing more accommodation is ongoing, including talks around providing a second “refuge” site in the area.

They said: “We expect to see further changes in the next financial year as the provision of safe accommodation increases.

“Hartlepool Borough Council continue to explore provisions with other housing providers and funding bids to increase safe accommodation options.

“There are plans to open a second refuge and discussions have been ongoing since December 2022, which will continue into the new action plan.”

It adds the allocations policy for the area has also been reviewed to ensure a “clear safe accommodation process” in line with updated national legislation, which includes victims of domestic abuse being awarded priority banding.

Meanwhile funding from the Government has ensured the employment of a bridge worker across housing advice and substance misuse teams to support complex domestic abuse cases.

Hartlepool also has a local domestic abuse strategic partnership board working to help tackle the issue, which features two survivors of domestic abuse.