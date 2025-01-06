Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans to open up a residential swimming pool to the public primarily for disabled users have been resubmitted to planning chiefs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An application for a private hire change of use for the facility at a property in The Paddock, Seaton Carew, was refused by Hartlepool Borough Council’s planning committee in April.

The majority of concerns from councillors at the meeting was around parking and potential traffic levels in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now applicant Suzanne Yorke has lodged revised proposals to open up the existing pool, which is currently only for residential use, to allow it to be visited by the public.

Plans to make a swimming pool in Seaton Carew available for private hire are back with Hartlepool Borough Council.

She said she has “taken into consideration the issues raised” and feels the new proposals have “mitigated those concerns”.

Changes include altering access to the site, which will have three dedicated parking spaces, to an alternative private entrance from Crawford Street, instead of via Church Street.

Meanwhile no booking slots will be made available during school drop off and pick up times to avoid additional traffic during those periods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Yorke stressed the pool would primarily cater for elderly residents and children with additional needs.

She added: “We do have the large public baths in progress on the Marina, which is going to be wonderful, but these large public facilities do not always meet the needs of our diverse communities.

“Many people either do not want to or cannot use larger public facilities. This could be for body confidence issues, anxiety barriers, avoiding crowds and noise or even overcoming water trauma.

“The environment in the public baths is not always suitable for a lot of people with neurodiverse or special needs, and there is a need for aquatic therapy for those with complex disabilities, limited mobility needs or recovering from injuries.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added the 4-metre by 9-metre pool would provide “a private, safe and therapeutic environment”.

The pool would only be able to be accessed via a “smart” online or app booking system, with a maximum of one vehicle and five pool users allowed per booking slot, and only one booking slot available for each 90 minute period.

This would allow for a 60-minute swimming session and 30-minute “grace period” to change and vacate the site.

Ms Yorke stressed the facility would not be available for parties or functions.