Swimming instructor applies again to Hartlepool council to open up pool to community
An application for a private hire change of use for the facility at a property in The Paddock, Seaton Carew, was refused by Hartlepool Borough Council’s planning committee in April.
The majority of concerns from councillors at the meeting was around parking and potential traffic levels in the area.
Now applicant Suzanne Yorke has lodged revised proposals to open up the existing pool, which is currently only for residential use, to allow it to be visited by the public.
She said she has “taken into consideration the issues raised” and feels the new proposals have “mitigated those concerns”.
Changes include altering access to the site, which will have three dedicated parking spaces, to an alternative private entrance from Crawford Street, instead of via Church Street.
Meanwhile no booking slots will be made available during school drop off and pick up times to avoid additional traffic during those periods.
Ms Yorke stressed the pool would primarily cater for elderly residents and children with additional needs.
She added: “We do have the large public baths in progress on the Marina, which is going to be wonderful, but these large public facilities do not always meet the needs of our diverse communities.
“Many people either do not want to or cannot use larger public facilities. This could be for body confidence issues, anxiety barriers, avoiding crowds and noise or even overcoming water trauma.
“The environment in the public baths is not always suitable for a lot of people with neurodiverse or special needs, and there is a need for aquatic therapy for those with complex disabilities, limited mobility needs or recovering from injuries.”
She added the 4-metre by 9-metre pool would provide “a private, safe and therapeutic environment”.
The pool would only be able to be accessed via a “smart” online or app booking system, with a maximum of one vehicle and five pool users allowed per booking slot, and only one booking slot available for each 90 minute period.
This would allow for a 60-minute swimming session and 30-minute “grace period” to change and vacate the site.
Ms Yorke stressed the facility would not be available for parties or functions.
