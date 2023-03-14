Hartlepool Borough Council officials last year first consulted with residents on the plans for Elwick Road between its junctions with Catcote Road and York Road.

All of the side streets on the southern side of the road will also be made 20mph as part of the scheme.

The proposals came after concerns from residents regarding the speed of traffic led to a request to implement the lower speed limit by a ward representative.

Elwick Road near its junction with Ellison Street. Picture by FRANK REID.

Councillors at Monday’s meeting of the neighbourhood services committee unanimously backed the proposals in line with the recommendation of officers, who outlined “potential road safety and casualty reduction” benefits.

Eight letters of objection were received to the proposals raising concerns around parking problems on the road and worries over enforcement.

Six letters of support had been received in favour of the speed limit, which cited safety improvements, including for vulnerable road users, a reduction of accidents and slower speeds as benefits.

Councillors added the “law abiding majority” would follow the speed limit while also giving weight to the police support for the scheme.

Since 2017 there have been five recorded injury accidents on these roads, four classed as “slight” and one as “serious”.

Signs will be installed to indicate the new speed limit in appropriate locations although no physical traffic calming measures will be implemented.

The £5,000 scheme will be funded by the council’s local transport plan.