Plans unveiled for 26-bed HMO in former solicitors' office in Hartlepool town centre
Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Development Corporation to bring the Church Square Chambers property, located at 42-46 Church Street, back into use.
The building was most recently used as part of offices for town solicitors Smith and Graham up until January 2023.
An application has now been lodged by Borthwick Properties to transform the site into a 26-bed HMO consisting of a mixture of double and single bed rooms.
A planning statement from ASP Services in support of the development notes the property is therefore “proposed to accommodate up to 40 residents”.
It said: “In its current use the client has found it difficult to attain full occupation of the building.
“Given the previous few years of the pandemic, office space has become somewhat redundant.
"Therefore, the owner is seeking to find an alternative use for the property which will make it viable under his occupation.
“It has therefore been determined that the use as a HMO property would be the most beneficial.”
The statement adds it is “felt that the development will bring a more efficient use of the site” and it is in an “ideal location”.
Plans note 23 of the units would incorporate kitchenettes and all would feature en-suite facilities.
For the three rooms without kitchenettes, located on the ground floor, a shared kitchen would be provided.
The designs also incorporate a shared communal area within the basement, internal bike storage for each unit and utility areas.
Planning documents add the current owner “understands the importance of the building in relation to its status and history” and the application would involve “minimal alterations to its external appearance”.
Proposals were already approved at the end of last year by the development corporation to convert neighbouring 47 Church Street, which was also most recently used by Smith and Graham, into a 12-bed HMO.
Planning officers ruled that application would “help support the vitality and viability of the town centre, by providing new residential space which will help increase footfall in the area”.
