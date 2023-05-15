An environmental impact assessment screening application has been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department to provide the properties on land off Seaton Lane, to the east of Brenda Road.

The application is to determine whether the proposed project is likely to have significant effects on the environment ahead of more detailed plans potentially being lodged.

Submitted by Persimmon Homes (Teesside), the development would include the construction of 236 residential units, pedestrian and cycle links, and an access road off Seaton Lane.

The land off Seaton Lane, Hartlepool, where 236 new homes could be built.

In total 24 two-bed, 125 three-bed and 63 four-bedroom houses would be provided, along with eight one-bed and four two-bed maisonettes and 12 two-bedroom apartments.

A statement from Origin Planning Services on behalf of the applicant argues the proposals would not give rise to “any significant environmental effects”.

It added: “The provision of new homes has the potential to enhance healthy living conditions through good quality housing options, including affordable units on site which will be delivered as affordable rent and on a discount market sale basis.

“In the same vein the proposed development will also improve the overall facilities on offer to the local community.”

It added the scheme would include a substantial area of open space.

The application site is opposite the entrance to Ripon Close and stretches towards Seaton Carew and the nearby railway line.

It is around 13.6 hectares in size and generally comprises undeveloped brownfield land.