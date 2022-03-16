Pub's legal bid to reopen after losing licence over lockdown breaches

The Porky Pint saw its pass to sell alcohol removed by Stockton Council after police and officials reported punters drinking inside in January 2021.

But landlord Paul Henderson mounted an appeal to overturn the decision with the first day of a trial heard at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

The Mill Lane eatery opened as part of “Great Reopening” protests on January 30 last year – announcing the move two days before on social media.

Landlord Paul Henderson outside Teesside Magistrates' Court.

Mr Henderson’s representatives had argued it was a “very unusual” case where a “responsible, professional and highly qualified” man had taken a deliberate decision to disobey a law.

However, Stockton’s licensing sub committee wasn’t impressed with the pub – finding its breaches “extremely serious” given the lives lost in the pandemic and opting to revoke the licence.

Barrister Paul Oakley, for Mr Henderson, questioned three council officials and a police officer about visits to Mill Lane and covid regulations at the appeal hearing on Tuesday morning.

Mr Oakley argued public health considerations weren’t covered by the licensing act – and asked Acting Sergeant Andrew Thorpe about visits and CCTV requests at the Porky Pint.

Sgt Thorpe agreed Mr Henderson was a model publican “as far as he was aware” – aside from the breaches.

But he told the court he didn’t want to give the impression the breaches were not serious. Mr Oakley also pointed to how the council and police hadn’t sought closure orders for the Porky Pint using other laws.

However, Sgt Thorpe added: “It’s not that we did not consider it serious. We dealt with the issue in the application for the review of the licence.”

Mr Oakley also grilled officials over whether they had direct evidence of people getting ill as a consequence of alleged breaches at the Porky Pint. Sgt Thorpe said he wasn’t aware of anyone who got sick.

Council and police teams argued that Mr Henderson had broken the law – and breached the covid regulations twice in November 2020 and once in January last year.

A prohibition notice was issued which the publican ignored – and Mr Henderson chose not to pay a subsequent £1,000 fixed penalty notice, given he wanted to have his day in court.

Mr Oakley asked trading standards manager Jamie Jones why they hadn’t chased this up and prosecuted Mr Henderson for not paying up. But Mr Jones told the court it was “not in the public interest” to do so given the licensing proceedings underway.

The trading standards official added: “I did not think it was in the public interest of the ratepayers of Stockton to spend public money on a prosecution of the matter given this process had already started.” Mr Oakley argued the council could have applied for costs if they had.

Licensing leader Leanne Maloney-Kelly told the court how she’d phoned Mr Henderson ahead of the January 30 “Grand Reopening” to warn him against opening up the pub.

Mr Oakley asked why closure orders weren’t sought in the run-up to the event.

“Because you did not think they were serious enough?” asked Mr Oakley. Ms Maloney-Kelly didn’t agree.

The final exchanges of the morning saw Mr Oakley face licensing officer John Wynn. The barrister asked the veteran official about the face covering regulations after a visit in June last year found staff without masks.

Mr Oakley said there was no requirement to wear face coverings if people were exempt – and Mr Wynn confirmed while he’d asked why staff weren’t wearing masks, he hadn’t asked if they were exempt.

“Have you seen videos of people vaping or smoking wearing a mask – and what happens?” added Mr Oakley. The council official confirmed that no fixed penalty notice was issued on the back of the mask concerns.

Mr Henderson gave evidence and faced questions from barrister James Kemp during the afternoon session. Last year, Mr Kemp had represented police and the council at the committee – arguing people could not “weaponise a licence” to “support a crusade against legislation you do not believe in”.

At the time, he said: “The licensing regime is there to be complied with. It’s not a tool to further your own beliefs. If you do so, and break the law, are you a fit and proper person to be involved in the licensing industry?

“On this occasion, I’m afraid, it’s my view that Mr Henderson has gone that step too far.”