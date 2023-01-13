Hartlepool Borough Council is considering introducing an annual charge of £41.50 per household for brown bin garden waste collections in the borough from April 2023.

It comes as part of plans to make £1.768million in potential savings for 2023-24 to help provide a balanced budget.

The potential charge was discussed at the latest meeting of the council’s neighbourhood services committee, where around 10 residents attended to voice concerns over the charge.

One resident said at the meeting: “This is just a disguised council tax increase, that’s how I see it. What are people getting for the money that they’re paying?

“We’re paying enough as it is, we’re paying more than enough.”

Council officers noted around 250 councils nationally already charge for the service, including seven out of 12 councils in the North East.

They added the move would provide a £250,000 saving for the council in 2023-24 along with an expected additional £60,000 and £75,000 in income in 2024-25 and 2025-26 due to the forecast phased take-up.

Concerns were also raised by residents over the potential for fly-tipping and how last year brown bin collections moved permanently to every four weeks, instead of fortnightly, and now run one month less a year.

Independent Councillor Peter Jackson added: “For me this is another stealth charge which really is on top of the council tax.

“I don’t think residents should be paying separately for it, but I do realise the predicament councils are in of having to find new avenues to raise additional money.”

Councillor Sue Little noted it is a “massive decision” whether to introduce the charge.

But she stressed the council must ensure it can support children’s and adult social care costs, which the majority of the budget goes towards.

Conservative Cllr Tom Cassidy, committee chair, noted residents could opt out of the brown bin scheme.

But he warned if the saving was not implemented they would have to look at potential cuts elsewhere.

