Why Hartlepool residents could be charged for brown bin garden waste collections from April

Hartlepool Borough Council chiefs have earmarked £1.768million in potential savings “which have the least impact on services and staffing levels” to potentially be implemented in 2023-24 to help provide a balanced budget.

These savings are to go before different committees for discussions in the coming weeks before going to full council for a final decision to be made.

Among the proposals to be discussed is introducing an annual charge of £41.50 per household for brown bin garden waste collections in the borough from April 2023.

Council reports to go before the neighbourhood services committee on Thursday, January 12, noted around 250 councils nationally already charge for this service, which is currently free in Hartlepool.

It states: “In the North East 7 out of 12 councils charge between £32 and £43 per year.

“The councils who do not charge are likely to be reviewing this position as of 2023-24 budget options.”

The documents add the move would provide a £250,000 saving for the council in 2023-24 along with an additional £60,000 and £75,000 in income in 2024-25 and 2025-26 respectively.

Hartlepool Borough Council chiefs previously said they are estimating a £9.750million deficit across 2023-24 and 2024-25 due to inflationary pressures, with more than 80% coming in the first year.

One-off reserves and temporary investment income is planned to be used to phase the deficit while finance officers said “a robust saving plan” is “essential” to achieve recurring savings.

Introducing charges for garden waste collections was previously considered by councillors in Hartlepool as part of the 2020-21 budget plans.

Yet the proposal was dropped after objections were voiced by members of the neighbourhood services committee.

As part of the council’s budget for 2022-23 it was decided garden waste collections would move permanently to a four-weekly rota and run for one month less a year, saving £100,000.

Brown bin collections had already been taking place every four weeks since April 2021, instead of the previous fortnightly basis, as a temporary measure due to Covid-19 pressures.