Residents win battle to have Hartlepool parking permit scheme scrapped after 200% cost hike

A petition signed by 42 residents of Bolton Grove, in Seaton Carew, was submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council earlier this year calling for the removal of the restrictions.

Reasons given included the increased cost of residential permits and the lack of need for the scheme, which has been in place since 2008.

Prices are £15 for the first permit, £25 for the second and £40 for any more.

Council chiefs carried out a consultation which saw 22 properties support removing the permit scheme, with eight against and 27 failing to respond.

The proposals went to the latest meeting of the council’s neighbourhood services committee.

Council officers recommended rejecting the request, arguing the number of properties in favour was not high enough.

Yet councillors unanimously backed moving ahead with removal of the permit scheme, arguing the vast majority of residents who responded were in favour.

Councillor Sue Little, Seaton ward representative, stressed residents “don’t want” the permits and the only night they face parking issues is Bonfire Night.

She said: “Since last year permit costs have gone up 200% hence why a lot of them have wanted to get rid of the scheme, and the other point, since 2008 there’s only been two parking tickets issued in Bolton Grove itself.”

She added that the 27 figure for failing to respond would have included several empty properties.

