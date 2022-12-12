In 2019 Hartlepool Borough Council’s planning committee unanimously approved outline proposals to demolish existing buildings and build 13 new homes at Glebe Farm, off Palace Row, in Hart.

A reserved matters application has now been submitted by applicant Brett Wilkinson to provide more details about the plans and gain permission to allow work to begin.

It comes after proposals were also recently submitted on behalf of Gentoo Homes to provide 48 homes on the agricultural land opposite Glebe Farm.

A design and access statement submitted in support of the latest application said the properties will “look as original and old as possible to effortlessly blend in with the local character and the surroundings”.

It said: “The proposed development will be designed to accommodate high quality units.

“The site offers an excellent opportunity for new housing development which helps to meet the future housing needs of the authority.

“It is evident that the village is experiencing an interest in housing development, as witnessed by the completion of recent sites in the area and national house builder’s interest.”

It adds that “skilled local builders and tradesmen” would be used to blend the development seamlessly into the area.

The site would be accessed via Palace Row and “ample car parking” would be provided across the development.

A decision is expected to be made on the plans in February.