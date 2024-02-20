Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Essential £1.4million improvements and upgrades to Middleton Grange Shopping Centre are to start “immediately” after receiving backing from town chiefs.

The purchase process revealed several structural issues requiring repair and many opportunities where this work could go further to improve Middleton Grange, according to development corporation chiefs.

A 2022 artistic impression of how Hartlepool's Middleton Grange Shopping Centre could look after its transformation.

The cost of maintenance repairs is estimated at £1.4million over the next 10 years, which was deducted from the purchase price.

This will include work to the centre’s access ramp alongside roof repairs to the centre and the adjoining Grade-II listed former Binns department store.

More improvements and the development of the centre will be considered further as part of regeneration plans for the site, with procurement currently live to deliver a masterplan for the “Middleton Grange focus area”.

The latest meeting of Hartlepool Development Corporation Board unanimously supported moving ahead with the proposals for the centre.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen.

A report from officers detailed how the maintenance repairs will start “immediately” with no current requirement for further funding.

He added: “This is just the first stage in our plan to drive forward the transformation of Hartlepool and ensure the town centre is a vibrant and welcoming place where people can shop and relax.”

Reports noted the board are also aware there are investments required to “animate the site, which will improve the experience of retailers and shoppers” and aim to boost visitor footfall and reduce vacancy rates, with business plans being drawn up to deliver this.

Current plans for Middleton Grange include regenerated public spaces and new frontage while opening the centre up to a wider range of uses beyond retail.