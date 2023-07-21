News you can trust since 1877
'Somebody is going to end up getting killed' - Wolvision villagers protest against speeding motorists

Protesters are calling for traffic calming measures in a village which they say is plagued with accidents, danger and speeding.
By Gareth Lightfoot
Published 21st Jul 2023, 14:51 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 14:51 BST

Residents of Wolviston gathered on the village green with councillors, schoolchildren, teachers and police community support officers to air their worries.

They want chicanes and a 20mph speed limit through the village and already have 500 signatures on a petition.

Food bank assistant Joanne Dent, 54, said during the protest: “Somebody is going to end up getting killed if we don’t do something about it and make some strong moves and make Stockton Borough Council aware of the seriousness of the problem.

Joanne Dent joined protesters campaigning for traffic calming in Wolviston. Picture: Gareth Lightfoot.
Joanne Dent joined protesters campaigning for traffic calming in Wolviston. Picture: Gareth Lightfoot.
“We’re just going to do a peaceful protest to make our point that we’re not going to stand for it anymore. We’re going to fight this all the way until we get what we want.”

Florist Leigh Cameron, 52, said her car was written off when it was hit while parked outside her home.

She said the other vehicle bounced off a neighbour’s car and ended up on its roof although luckily the driver was uninjured.

She said: “It’s not the only damage. We’ve had a £300 respray job on one car, we’ve had a wing mirror off another car, I’ve been reversed into.

Protesters campaigning for traffic calming in Wolviston. Picture: Gareth Lightfoot.
Protesters campaigning for traffic calming in Wolviston. Picture: Gareth Lightfoot.

“They go way too fast through the village. I don’t think it helps that it’s used as a rat run for the A19. It does need traffic calming measures. I think the whole village could warrant being a 20mph.”

Wolviston parish councillor Helen Bigerstaff, 45, spoke of a near miss involving a child walking to school, adding: “That was a close call. We don’t want it to be any closer.”

Wolviston Primary School headteacher Susan Hawes said in a statement: “The safety of our children is at stake, as they navigate their daily routes to and from school. The risks posed by speeding cars are considerable, and it is imperative that immediate action is taken to mitigate these dangers.

“We cannot afford to wait until an unfortunate accident occurs before we address this critical issue.”

A Cleveland Police spokesperson said they had been made aware of speeding concerns, with warning letters sent to 15 motorists, adding: “There will be further monitoring and should there be a need for further police action then this will be carried out as necessary.”

