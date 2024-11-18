'Tenant lined up' for Hartlepool retail park after tanning salon plans fade

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans have been approved for a new retail store to open at a vacant unit at a Hartlepool retail park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Proposals were submitted earlier this year to bring the empty unit 9B at Anchor Retail Park into use.

The application, submitted by Canada Life Investments, outlines how the building previously made up part of the Carphone Warehouse store which closed in 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans were subsequently approved last year to divide the site into two separate units, with British bakery chain Greggs since opening in one of them.

The site at Anchor Retail Park, in Hartlepool, where a new retail store is proposed.

The second was previously earmarked for a tanning salon.

However the planned occupier for that site is no longer coming forward to operate it, meaning it remains empty.

Therefore proposals were submitted to convert the site into a retail store, which could host a shop or a business selling food and drink for consumption on the premises.

Plans add the applicant already has “a tenant lined up to take the unit”, although they have not yet been named, and there are “no external works” proposed as part of the scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application falls within the boundaries of Hartlepool Development Corporation, which means that organisation has been responsible for making a decision.

A report from corporation planning officers has confirmed the proposals have been approved.

It did not think that opening the store “would have any adverse impacts upon local amenity as a result of increased noise or activity” adding: “Extensive free off-street parking is already provided for customers visiting the retail park and the site is accessible by public transport.”

Conditions are in place which state the premises will only be able to open between 7am and 11.30pm.