Thousands of Hartlepool people to receive £100 food vouchers to ease 'financial hardship'

Thousands of young people and elderly residents in the town are set to be provided food vouchers as part of funding to support households in need.

Hartlepool Borough Council chiefs have drawn up plans for using £1,750,170 allocated as part of the latest round of cash from the Government’s “household support fund”.

A total of £742,700 is to be used to provide £100 in food vouchers to be distributed to all children eligible for free school meals aged 2-19, which should help nearly 7,500 children and young people.

Last year there were an estimated 7,542 shopping vouchers awarded to children in low income families through the scheme.

Elsewhere, £440,800 will be used to provide payments or food vouchers of £100 to pensioners in receipt of Local Council Tax Support, which would impact around 4,500 if it mirrors the reach of past schemes.

There were 4,450 pensioners who benefited from similar support last year.

Meanwhile, £90,000 each will go to Citizen’s Advice Bureau and Advice at Hart to provide fuel vouchers and help residents pay energy bills via an application process.

A report from council officers outlined how the proposals are targeted to help those “in greatest need of financial assistance”.

It added: “The household support fund is a significant grant that is being provided to Hartlepool Borough Council to support local residents and mitigate some of the impact of financial hardship.

“It will reach those in receipt of benefits and those that are working but on a low income.

“Feedback from previous beneficiaries of the scheme tells us that shopping vouchers and energy top ups are very effective and that this should continue as the main focus of the grant.”

Another £226,000 will also be used to deliver an application fund “aimed at those who can evidence they are struggling but cannot access other forms of support”.

This will provide assistance with energy, food, household essentials and goods based on personal circumstances.

More than £20,660 is to go towards a similar fund delivered by the housing advice team which would take applications from residents struggling with exceptional housing costs.

Meanwhile £40,000 will go to Hartlepool Food Bank to help provide food parcels and bags of shopping to be distributed.