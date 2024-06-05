Tributes paid to 'king' and 'queen' of Hartlepool Borough Council after their retirement

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tributes have been paid to two "royal" Hartlepool Borough Council officers who are retiring after a combined 80 years of service.

Amanda Whitaker and David Cosgrove have both worked as part of the council’s democratic services team since the 1980s and have been hailed as a “queen” and a “king” for the work they have done for the local authority.

At the latest meeting of full council, the first of the municipal year, tributes were paid to the departing officers for their key work in the borough.

Council managing director Denise McGuckin said Amanda, the legal and democratic services team manager, started in local government in 1983 and has been “instrumental to the changes in Hartlepool Borough Council’s governance arrangements over the years”.

David Cosgrove has retired from Hartlepool Borough Council.

She added: “She is a fountain of knowledge and experience.

“I call her the queen of our constitution.”

The meeting heard David first came to the council in 1986 to cover Amanda’s maternity leave and he was praised by the managing director as “another fountain of knowledge and experience” and “the king of the council diary”.

Mrs McGuckin continued: “They are royal in my eyes, they are absolutely bastions of this authority and something that a number of us can live to aspire to, to be as professional and loyal to this organisation.”

Councillors from across the chamber also paid tribute to the work of the outgoing pair.

Councillor Brenda Harrison, the new council leader, said: “You do take with you so much experience however you’ve left that as well, you’ve left a fantastic legacy, both of you.”

Councillor Mike Young, Conservative group chief and former local authority leader, said the pair have been “a consistent and stable voice”.

He added: “I can’t fathom the amount of effort that they’ve both put in over what is an incredible amount of time.

“I’ve personally seen the technical work that’s had to go into everything they do and I for one appreciate you both very much.”

Councillor Moss Boddy said he remembers both officers joining the council and hailed them as “two very worthy people”.

He added: “They have done a phenomenally good job, they will be a very, very, very hard act to follow.