Councillor Paddy Brown and Councillor Sue Little will both remain as independent representatives as part of their decision to be treated as members of the Conservative and Independent Union Group.

Councillor Little had been a Putting Seaton First member in the aforementioned ward while Councillor Brown, who represents Throston, was part of the Hartlepool People Group.

Both councillors said they made the decision to help ensure they are able to have their say on key issues and do best for their residents.

Independent councillors Paddy Brown, left, and Sue Little have joined Hartlepool Borough Council's ruling coalition.

Cllr Brown was previously part of the coalition in recent years and also was a Labour group leader prior to that.

He said: “One of the reasons I left all party politics and became an independent was so I could make decisions that I thought best for Hartlepool and on this particular occasion at this moment, I want to support the coalition.

“One of my initial statements when I became independent is that I will work with anyone, and on this occasion it happens to be the Tories, it doesn’t mean I’m a Tory.”

Cllr Little said her decision was to ensure she could sit on committees to represent Seaton residents after recently being displaced due to Labour’s by-election successes.

She added: “Committee meetings are really important in being a councillor, it’s where all the decisions are made.

“I’m not a Conservative councillor, I’m still independent and I still have no party whip, but I wanted to represent my residents properly.”

Cllr Brown and Cllr Little were both re-elected as part of 2021’s all out council elections and hold their seats until 2024.

Councillor Shane Moore, council leader and Independent Union representative, said he welcomed both Cllr Brown and Cllr Little as “independent members of the coalition”.

He added: “We look forward to them working very hard in the committees that they will represent their residents on.

“Because of the way that our council works and the council groups work, by being part of a larger group it means they’re able to represent their residents more effectively in council committees.”

The leading Conservative and Independent Union coalition now has 19 councillors while Labour has 13 representatives.

