Detailed plans to “reinvigorate” a town centre have been unveiled with the owner saying they may create 120 full-time jobs.

Evolve Estates has asked for full planning permission to demolish the “tired and dated” West Precinct, in Billingham, as well as buildings in Queensway and the Kingsway West multi-storey car park.

It also wants to build a new building on Queensway, change a Town Square building’s use to cater for the existing Wetherspoon Half Moon Inn pub and create a new surface-level car park.

In addition, it has asked for outline planning permission for another new building on Queensway with up to 6,000sqm floorspace and “public realm/landscaping improvements”.

A computer-generated image showing what part of Billingham town centre could look like under plans by Evolve Estates. Picture: Evolve, part of M Core.

Evolve says the current proposals mark the first phase of Billingham town centre’s redevelopment.

Knocking down the 1960s-built West Precinct shopping and office blocks will create a “flat and level development site”, making way for 160 homes, according to the proposals.

New locations for the Astronaut pub and the Billingham Boxing Academy will be part of a separate planning application.

The plans say: “Like many town centres around the country, Billingham has not been immune to the changing face of the retail industry and the related challenges of declining footfall and consumer activity experienced in recent years.

"As a result of that background, large areas of Billingham town centre remain vacant and in need of significant regeneration.

Stockton Council’s leader, Councillor Bob Cook, said: “We are really pleased to see our shared ambitions for the future of Billingham take an important step forward with the submission of this application, which will now go through the usual planning process.”