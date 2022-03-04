Owners of derelict Wesley Chapel signs agreement with Hartlepool council to explore revamp options

Hartlepool Borough Council and local landowner Jomast have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop options for the former Methodist chapel and nightclub, and redevelopment of other sites the company owns in the marina and waterfront area.

The council described it as another important step forward in the regeneration of the town.

Council leader Councillor Shane Moore said: “We are delighted to sign this memorandum of understanding with Jomast.

The Wesley Chapel. Picture by FRANK REID

“This is not only a significant first step in the redevelopment of the old Wesley Chapel, it also highlights the importance which the Council and Jomast place on developing the additional sites at the marina and the waterfront as well.

“It’s important because it not only shows the Council and private sector again working together for the good of the town, it also shows how the money that Hartlepool is receiving from the Government’s Town Deal is pump-priming other projects and investment, in addition to the £25m that was announced.”

Transforming the Wesley is one of a number of schemes planned to be completed by 2026 with Town Deal funding.

Jomast was granted planning permission in October 2019 for it to be turned into a 36-bedroom hotel with a restaurant and bar on the upper ground floor and a number of commercial units for retail, financial and professional services.

Councillor Shane Moore (left) and Stuart Monk sign the Memorandum of Understanding.

But to date nothing has come to fruition. The roof which collapsed during a serious fire in December 2017 has also not been replaced.

The Grade II listed building in Wesley Square has stood empty since 2007 when it last operated briefly as a nightclub.

Jomast managing director Stuart Monk said: “We see this as a tremendous opportunity to bring forward major investment into Hartlepool which will benefit the town in a very significant way.

“Our investment will produce fantastic new premises which will create opportunities for new businesses, and we’ll be building some excellent, much-needed new housing, which will further enhance Hartlepool’s reputation as a great place to live.

The Wesley Chapel has been in a state of disrepair for a number of years including after a fire in the roof in 2017. Picture by FRANK REID

“Working together with the council and the other development partners will help this happen in a much more effective way and we’re looking forward to a very successful relationship.”

