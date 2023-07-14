Victory for Hartlepool allotment holders as planned 100 per cent rent rise is scrapped

It comes following a motion, signed by all Labour councillors, which was put forward to the latest full meeting of Hartlepool Borough Council.

The decision had come as part of budget savings after the council decided to remove a £70,000 subsidy and to up rent over a two-year period to cover the service’s cost.

Angry allotment holders at a meeting earlier this year at Stranton allotments to discuss potential rent rises. Picture by FRANK REID

The motion put forward by the Labour group called for the planned rise to be cancelled and the council to instigate “a wholesale review” of allotment services with site holders “at the heart”.

The motion was approved by 21 votes to 12, which was met by applause from allotment holders in attendance.

Proposing the motion, Labour’s Councillor Rachel Creevy said allotmenteers “deserve better” and the rise would impact both their pockets and mental and physical health during the cost of living crisis.

She added: “They are not just used to grow food, but to socialise and keep mobile and healthy.

“An allotment garden offers additional benefits to help combat loneliness and reduce costs to the NHS.

“Allotmenteers who can’t afford it, which includes some of our most vulnerable people, would have no choice but to cut their cloth.”

She claimed she had identified money on confidential council papers which could be used to fund the freeze, which officers said was in relation to a “surrender of a lease property”.

Conservative Councillor Mike Young, council leader, voted in favour of the motion but warned of the need to make the finances work and the potential wider budget impact.

He said: “We are obviously supportive of activities that promote leisure.

“We are dealing with financial decisions that affect not just allotment holders but it affects social care, it affects adults, children, it has a policy effect on people who are in care.”

He added he had been in prior conversations around potentially preventing the rise.

