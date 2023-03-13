The near mile-long Elwick bypass is aimed at freeing the village from through traffic heading to and from the A19.

Initially delayed by the pandemic, a full planning application is being lodged by Hartlepool Borough Council after a final design was confirmed following discussions with the Highways Agency.

A decision on this application could be reached this summer.

In the meantime, councillors at Monday’s finance and policy committee meeting have backed using a compulsory purchase order (CPO) and other related orders to acquire land which has “not yet proved possible to reach agreement” over.

Officers noted that, while they continue to try to reach agreements, the CPO would provide the council with the “certainty required” over acquiring the land.

If the CPO process, however, leads to a public inquiry then an inspector’s decision on land acquisition might not be reached until summer 2024.

Councillor Shane Moore, the council’s leader, speaking at the meeting, said: “It’s slightly disappointing that certain people have tried to frustrate this process along the way.

“But I do hope that this decision, once approved and we press ahead with it, is a clear signal to everybody that we mean business and this scheme is going ahead.”

Finance officers noted it is currently predicted the scheme will cost £24.497million with an “upper estimate” of £26.094million.

In total £8.345million will come from grant funding with maximum temporary borrowing costs of between £14.832million and £16.429million earmarked.

These will be repaid through planning contributions from developers, secured through Section 106 agreements, which will come from planned new housing developments enabled by the scheme.

Tony Hanson, director of neighbourhoods and regulatory services, stressed the council remains committed to delivering the key project.

He added: “It is critical for Hartlepool in terms of reducing the pressure on existing local road networks and the economic impact of growing Hartlepool.”

The report will now go before next week’s full council meeting for final approval.