Why crunch decision on plans to build 143 houses on outskirts of Hartlepool has been delayed

Councillors have delayed making a decision on plans for 143 new homes as part of continued housing growth on the outskirts of Hartlepool.

By Nic Marko
Published 17th Mar 2023, 15:25 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 15:25 GMT

Proposals were due to go before Hartlepool Borough Council planning committee earlier this month for the development on 11.23 hectares of undeveloped agricultural land in Wynyard, south of the A689.

Yet at the start of the meeting it was decided the application would be deferred after councillors agreed to carry out a site visit to view the area.

Applicant Robertson Homes wants to provide 143 new “large, executive” properties, comprising a mix of four, five and six bed detached houses at the site.

Scores of new homes could be built on this land on the outskirts of Hartlepool.
Scores of new homes could be built on this land on the outskirts of Hartlepool.
Scores of new homes could be built on this land on the outskirts of Hartlepool.
Seventy-five objections have been submitted against the plans, raising concerns including the loss of green space, increased traffic and noise and the lack of public services to support the housing growth.

A report from council planning officers ahead of the meeting had recommended the proposals were approved.

The application will now go before the committee at next month’s meeting.

