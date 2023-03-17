Why crunch decision on plans to build 143 houses on outskirts of Hartlepool has been delayed

Yet at the start of the meeting it was decided the application would be deferred after councillors agreed to carry out a site visit to view the area.

Applicant Robertson Homes wants to provide 143 new “large, executive” properties, comprising a mix of four, five and six bed detached houses at the site.

Scores of new homes could be built on this land on the outskirts of Hartlepool.

Seventy-five objections have been submitted against the plans, raising concerns including the loss of green space, increased traffic and noise and the lack of public services to support the housing growth.

A report from council planning officers ahead of the meeting had recommended the proposals were approved.

