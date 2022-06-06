Proposals were submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department last year to transform the property at 4 Belk Street.

Submitted by Mr Riza Atiker, the plans stated the ground floor would be changed from a vacant shop to a restaurant while the first floor would be converted into a one-bed flat, with the space currently used for storage.

However eight objections were lodged by concerned residents over the proposals possibly leading to a rise in anti-social behaviour, traffic issues, noise and vermin.

The site of the proposed new restaurant in Belk Street, Hartlepool

A report from Stephanie Bell, council senior planning officer, has confirmed the proposals have been refused.

She said: “It is considered the proposed development by virtue of its siting, scale and design would result in an unsympathetic design to the detriment of the visual amenity of the host property and street scene.

“It is further considered that the proposal would result in impacts on highway safety.”

The report added the development would have resulted in an “adverse impact” on the amenity of the occupants of a neighbouring property due to it being “overbearing”.

A response submitted against the plans from the Addison, Belk & Cameron Residents group had raised numerous worries.

It said: “The residents still have major concerns regarding anti-social behaviour and noise from customers and passing trade late at night and also litter being discarded.

“The residents also feel the risk of vermin would increase due to the bin storage area being inappropriate,”

The objection noted vermin are “already a problem in the area” and other concerns included potential customers parking vehicles in designated residential spaces.

A design and access statement previously submitted by Eser Gungor Studio, on behalf of the applicant, argued the proposals would be a “great improvement”.

It said: “The existing first floor ancillary storage is to be converted to a one bed flat for the use of the family to run the ground floor restaurant unit.

“We have considered all relevant planning and design aspects in the proposal and believe that this proposal would be very beneficial to the local area.”