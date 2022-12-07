Why temperatures at Hartlepool Borough Council's Mill House swimming pool have dropped
Council chiefs have apologised for any inconvenience caused by "technical challenges" after temperatures a public swimming pool dropped.
Hartlepool Borough Council bosses stressed they are working to resolve the problems “as soon as possible” at the the Mill House Leisure Centre, in Raby Road, which are also impacting the air temperature.
Council officers added they hope to resume their “normal standards of service” at the leisure centre in the very near future.
A council spokesperson said on Wednesday: “We are currently experiencing a number of technical challenges with heating systems which are affecting the temperature of both the air and water in the pool hall at Mill House Leisure Centre.
“We are currently working to resolve these problems as soon as possible so that we can resume normal standards of service.
“In the meantime, we would like to apologise for any inconvenience the situation is causing our customers.”
Funding and planning permission are both in place for a new flagship leisure development on the Waterfront, called Highlight, which will replace the Mill House centre.
Work on the former Jackson’s Landing site is planned to begin early next year and it is hoped this will be completed by the end of 2024.
The new multi-million pound leisure facility will include “main, leisure and learning” swimming pools, a gym, fitness studios, a cafe, soft play areas, an NHS consultation suite, car parking and more.
A council report in 2019 noted Mill House Leisure Centre, built in 1972, is “starting to come to the end of its useful life span” and needed to be replaced.