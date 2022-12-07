Hartlepool Borough Council bosses stressed they are working to resolve the problems “as soon as possible” at the the Mill House Leisure Centre, in Raby Road, which are also impacting the air temperature.

Council officers added they hope to resume their “normal standards of service” at the leisure centre in the very near future.

A council spokesperson said on Wednesday: “We are currently experiencing a number of technical challenges with heating systems which are affecting the temperature of both the air and water in the pool hall at Mill House Leisure Centre.

Hartlepool Borough Council has explained why temperatures have dropped at Mill House leisure centre's swimming pool.

“We are currently working to resolve these problems as soon as possible so that we can resume normal standards of service.

“In the meantime, we would like to apologise for any inconvenience the situation is causing our customers.”

Funding and planning permission are both in place for a new flagship leisure development on the Waterfront, called Highlight, which will replace the Mill House centre.

Work on the former Jackson’s Landing site is planned to begin early next year and it is hoped this will be completed by the end of 2024.

The temperatures at Hartlepool's Mill House Leisure Centre have recently dropped.

The new multi-million pound leisure facility will include “main, leisure and learning” swimming pools, a gym, fitness studios, a cafe, soft play areas, an NHS consultation suite, car parking and more.