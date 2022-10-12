Why the Hartlepool Borough Council Throston by-election candidates say you should vote for them

The ballot is taking place to fill the vacancy left by Labour’s Amy Prince, who recently confirmed she had made the decision to stand down after taking up a new job with longer hours.

As voters in Throston get set to go to the polls on Thursday, October 13, all four candidates have been given the opportunity to tell you why you should vote for them to become the third representative for the ward on Hartlepool Borough Council.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Hartlepool Borough Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.

Voters in Hartlepool's Throston ward go to the polls on Thursday, October 13, to choose a new borough councillor to representen them.

Jaime Horton (Independent)

“I’m Jaime Horton, I care passionately about Hartlepool, and Throston ward in particular, I care about how our money is spent and I will make decisions and vote for what is best for Hartlepool, and not for political party gain.

“It pains me to see our estates run down with weeds and litter and dog fouling and a lack of essential maintenance. I also see the increase in antisocial behaviour. These are two of the areas I plan to focus on first, but I’m also listening to other resident concerns and I will work closely with residents to make Throston ward better for all.

“I’m also very passionate about regenerating local jobs, and will work with any parties for the good of Hartlepool.

Jaime Horton.

“I’ve been attending Hartlepool’s full council meetings for the past two years and I think local councillors should focus on local issues rather than debating national issues.”

Barry McKinstray (Liberal Democrat)

“I live locally with my family and work in restoration of properties to preserve British history. I want the best for our town.

“If elected, I want to be a different type of councillor – one who listens to local people all year round, who keeps in touch with regular newsletters, surveys and petitions, who gets things done for people and who works hard all year round – not just at election time.

Cameron Sharp.

“I want the council to listen to what local people in our area want and to prioritise improving the basics like fixing roads, cleaning streets, tackling anti-social behaviour and improving our green spaces.

“We need a fresh, new voice on Hartlepool Council – not just the same old parties fighting with each other. I believe it is time we had strong, opposition Lib Dem voices back on our Council to demand better for our town.”

Cameron Sharp (Labour Party)

“As the only candidate who lives in the Throston ward, I am passionate about improving our community for everyone who lives here and as a newly qualified local teacher I understand the importance of public service. I am fiercely loyal to our town and determined to fight to preserve our communities and our history. I am proud to be a Poolie!

“I want to also pay tribute to Amy Prince who has worked so hard for our ward; I am very touched by her support in this election.

“Hartlepool has a bright future, but we need a council with the vision and innovation to focus on what residents want; clean streets, safe neighbourhoods and a strong local economy.

“Councillors are best when working for residents, not themselves. That’s what Bishop Cuthbert, Throston and Dyke House deserve and what I will offer every single day.”

Jack Waterman (Conservative Party)