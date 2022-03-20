Councillor Jonathan Brash in front of the empty homes in Huckelhoven Way, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID.

Hartlepool borough councillor Jonathan Brash, who represents Burn Valley ward, has contacted the managing director of Stockton-based Jomast following complaints he has received from residents in Burbank.

They say land at Mainsforth Terrace is overgrown and strewn with litter alongside fencing that is severely damaged and missing entirely in places.

Cllr Brash is also calling for action to a building on Huckelhoven Way that he says is in a seriously dilapidated state with smashed and boarded up windows and poses a danger to the community.

Boundary fencing that has fallen down on Mainsforth Terrace. Picture by FRANK REID.

Jomast, which owns both sites, insists they “are being constantly monitored and any necessary works carried out”.

He said: “Derelict buildings and land blight so many communities in our town and it is about time that private developers stepped up and took their social responsibilities seriously.

“Decent residents do not deserve to live in areas where land and buildings are allowed to go to rack and ruin.

"They make communities less safe and no-one should be expected to put up with it.”

Residents from St Anns Court, Catherine Road and Burbank Street wrote to Cllr Brash about the state of the fencing.

They said: “We live on the small estate opposite and have to look at it every single day and it is very depressing.”

A multi-million pound regeneration scheme by Hartlepool Borough Council includes plans for 47 new affordable homes for rent in nearby Lynn Street which will include demolition of the derelict Market Hotel.

Cllr Brash added: “The council is doing its bit for the area and now these private companies need to do the same.”

Jomast describes itself as one of the UK’s leading property, investment and regeneration specialists with real estate assets of over £250m.

Managing director Stuart Monk responded to the Burbank complaints by saying: “These sites are being constantly monitored and any necessary works carried out.

“Arrangements are in hand to replace fencing at Mainsforth Terrace.”

Jomast and the council recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding to work together towards redevelopment of sites in Hartlepool including the derelict Wesley Chapel.

But Cllr Brash added: “Warm words, ‘memorandums’ and photocalls are not good enough. We need action.”

