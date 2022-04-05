Councillor welcomes action on vacant plot of land in Hartlepool community

Burn Valley ward Councillor Jonathan Brash said the beginning of a clean up operation on the vacant land on Clark Street, in the Burbank area of Hartlepool, follows work by him, council officers and the land owners.

The plot next to the Royal Mail postal depot is fenced off from the public and has become overgrown and attracted litter.

Cllr Brash said: "Speaking to local residents, including children at Ward Jackson school which is opposite this land, it is absolutely clear that people want action on this site that blights the area.

Workmen on the land between Clark Street and Stockton Street.

"Myself and council officers have been working with the owners to get progress and I’m very pleased to see this clean up taking place.”

Cllr Brash said the work is just the start of his ambitions for the site and he is working with other parties towards bringing it back into use for the community’s benefit.

