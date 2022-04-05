Councillor welcomes action on vacant plot of land in Hartlepool community

A councillor has welcomed the start of work to tidy up a plot of land.

By Mark Payne
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 2:09 pm

Burn Valley ward Councillor Jonathan Brash said the beginning of a clean up operation on the vacant land on Clark Street, in the Burbank area of Hartlepool, follows work by him, council officers and the land owners.

The plot next to the Royal Mail postal depot is fenced off from the public and has become overgrown and attracted litter.

Cllr Brash said: "Speaking to local residents, including children at Ward Jackson school which is opposite this land, it is absolutely clear that people want action on this site that blights the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Workmen on the land between Clark Street and Stockton Street.

"Myself and council officers have been working with the owners to get progress and I’m very pleased to see this clean up taking place.”

Cllr Brash said the work is just the start of his ambitions for the site and he is working with other parties towards bringing it back into use for the community’s benefit.

Read More

Read More
Three Hartlepool borough councillors to stand down in May

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

The Hartlepool Mail has been in town since 1877, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe.

HartlepoolBurn ValleyRoyal Mail