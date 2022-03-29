Three Hartlepool borough councillors to stand down in May

Labour councillor Carl Richardson and Conservative councillor Cameron Stokell are both not seeking re-election when their current terms come to an end in May.

Cllr Richardson, a former Hartlepool Borough Council chairman, has served the area for 38 years across different local authorities.

Cllr Stokell, first elected in May 2019, has served as borough council deputy council leader since September.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clockwise from top left, Hartlepool borough councillors Carl Richardson, John Riddle and Cameron Stokell have announced they will not be seeking re-election in May.

Independent councillor John Riddle, who represents the Hart ward, is also not standing on May 5.

At the latest Hartlepool full council meeting, tributes were paid to the trio’s work.

Cllr Richardson, who represents the Victoria ward, was previously the council’s chair of adult services committee and previously served on the now defunct Cleveland County Council.

His Labour colleague, Cllr Moss Boddy, said: “He’s been around a long time, it’ll be very difficult to imagine this place without him, I think there’ll be a huge gap.”

Cllr Richardson thanked councillors for their tributes, adding although he’s retiring from the council that he will “still fight for injustices and for a socialist Britain”.

He said: “I have to say a special thanks to the former and present comrades who have represented the same ward as me over the last 38 years.

“I’ve always tried to be a people’s person, sometimes you get politicians who get above themselves and speak down to people, especially if they reach high political office.”

Cllr Stokell, who represents the Rural West ward and is chair of neighbourhood services committee, also thanked councillors for their support.

He added: “You’ve all been a really big help.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure to sit on the borough council, to be chair of neighbourhood services, and to become deputy leader for a short space of time.”

Cllr Riddle reflected on how he had previously represented the area on Cleveland County Council, adding: “In 1982 the public retired me, I didn’t retire, and it took me 40 years to get back here and I’m taking the decision now to retire.