Westminster has promised to foot part of an organisation’s bill if the wholesale price of gas and electricity stays above a set level.

But while it is hoped the move could stave off collapse for thousands of companies, fears are already growing it will be little more than a “short-term fix”.

A Government support package for businesses has been announced to ease the pain of soaring energy bills through the winter. Picture: PA.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Easington MP Grahame Morris said: “The Government energy bailout plan is a £175 billion national debt that businesses and households will have to repay over the next two decades.

"This is the Liz Truss energy tax, a use now, pay later scheme, locking every person and business in the UK into a 20-year debt plan.

"We are paying to prop up retail energy profits, to allow energy generators to make excessive profits.

Easington MP Grahame Morris

"The market has failed to deliver affordable consumer energy, failed to deliver renewables on the scale required, and the taxpayer is picking up the bill.

“There should be public outrage at these actions.”

The new scheme – which is separate to a similar initiative launched earlier this month to cap household bills – could roughly halve the price paid for wholesale gas and electricity by non-domestic customers, which include schools and charities.

Ministers have said the support will approximately match the per-unit price households will pay to cover the wholesale price of their energy from the start of October.

John McCabe, North East Chamber of Commerce.

But unlike the two-year household support scheme, businesses will only be helped for six months from the start of October.

Matthew Fell, chief policy director at the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), called the latest policy announcement a “substantial short-term fix to a long-term problem”.

But other business leaders have been more skeptical, such as Shevaun Haviland, director general of the British Chambers of Commerce, who said firms needed more guarantees of long-term support.

The emergency cap is expected to roughly half the wholesale price on the open market.

According to the Government, this would mean a pub using 4 MWh of electricity and 16 MWh of gas on a fixed-price contract could see its bill drop from £7,000 to £3,900.

But firms on default, deemed or variable tariffs will be offered a per-unit discount instead, meaning less certainty on costs.

John McCabe, chief executive of the North East of England Chamber of Commerce, welcomed the move.

He said: “On behalf of our members, we’re pleased to see the detail behind the headlines on support for business.

"This has been Chamber members’ number one concern for the last six months and it is vital that the proposed package meets the size of the challenge.