'Every minute is dedicated to serving Hartlepool' - A look into a typical week of new Labour MP Jonathan Brash

By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Nov 2024, 10:01 BST
Jonathan Brash on his feet in the House of Commons.placeholder image
Jonathan Brash on his feet in the House of Commons.
Just over a hundred days since I was given the honour to represent Hartlepool, I wanted to share what an average week looks like for me.

Monday mornings are a whirlwind as I get the children ready for school, sorting uniforms and checking homework.

Despite the chaos, I cherish these moments because being away from them four days a week is tough.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After dropping them off, I head to the train station for my journey to London, catching up on emails and reading briefs along the way.

Last week was busy in Westminster. I spoke in the debate on the Employment Rights Bill, aimed at improving worker protections, including fair wages and enhanced job security.

In my speech, I praised the bill for strengthening security and dignity for workers. After a debate that lasted until 10pm, I voted in favour, confident it would positively impact Hartlepool people.

Tuesday was equally packed. I questioned the Justice Secretary about her approach to tackling crime, specifically whether dangerous criminals would remain behind bars for public safety.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

I received the reassurance I needed for my constituents. Later, I attended an all-party parliamentary group meeting focused on promoting UK steel, a vital industry for Hartlepool. We discussed the challenges it faces and how to support its growth.

More news: 'Game changing' £20m Gov funding secured for Hartlepool

On Wednesday, I focused on two major issues. First, I questioned the Environment Secretary about tougher sanctions on water companies that pollute our rivers and seas.

Later, I raised a heartbreaking case involving a constituent whose father tragically died due to the infected blood scandal, emphasising the need for justice and support for victims.

Thursday involved travelling home for a meeting with my constituency team and a meeting with local campaigner Vikki Brown from Teesside University, who promotes period dignity for women.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Vikki’s award winning work has ensured access to free, high quality period products, and I aim to support its expansion.

On Friday, my team and I hosted a drop-in surgery at the Citizens Advice Bureau, supporting pensioners with benefits.

One couple walked away over £10,000 a year better off.

Then I chaired the Safer Hartlepool Partnership, focusing on making our town centre safer, with big announcements coming soon. I concluded the week at a graduation ceremony at our FE College, moved by the pride of Hartlepool students in their achievements.

My weeks are always busy, but every minute is dedicated to serving Hartlepool.

I wouldn’t have it any other way.

Related topics:HartlepoolLabourLondon
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice