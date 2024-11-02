'Every minute is dedicated to serving Hartlepool' - A look into a typical week of new Labour MP Jonathan Brash
Monday mornings are a whirlwind as I get the children ready for school, sorting uniforms and checking homework.
Despite the chaos, I cherish these moments because being away from them four days a week is tough.
After dropping them off, I head to the train station for my journey to London, catching up on emails and reading briefs along the way.
Last week was busy in Westminster. I spoke in the debate on the Employment Rights Bill, aimed at improving worker protections, including fair wages and enhanced job security.
In my speech, I praised the bill for strengthening security and dignity for workers. After a debate that lasted until 10pm, I voted in favour, confident it would positively impact Hartlepool people.
Tuesday was equally packed. I questioned the Justice Secretary about her approach to tackling crime, specifically whether dangerous criminals would remain behind bars for public safety.
I received the reassurance I needed for my constituents. Later, I attended an all-party parliamentary group meeting focused on promoting UK steel, a vital industry for Hartlepool. We discussed the challenges it faces and how to support its growth.
On Wednesday, I focused on two major issues. First, I questioned the Environment Secretary about tougher sanctions on water companies that pollute our rivers and seas.
Later, I raised a heartbreaking case involving a constituent whose father tragically died due to the infected blood scandal, emphasising the need for justice and support for victims.
Thursday involved travelling home for a meeting with my constituency team and a meeting with local campaigner Vikki Brown from Teesside University, who promotes period dignity for women.
Vikki’s award winning work has ensured access to free, high quality period products, and I aim to support its expansion.
On Friday, my team and I hosted a drop-in surgery at the Citizens Advice Bureau, supporting pensioners with benefits.
One couple walked away over £10,000 a year better off.
Then I chaired the Safer Hartlepool Partnership, focusing on making our town centre safer, with big announcements coming soon. I concluded the week at a graduation ceremony at our FE College, moved by the pride of Hartlepool students in their achievements.
My weeks are always busy, but every minute is dedicated to serving Hartlepool.
I wouldn’t have it any other way.