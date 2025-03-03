More than 100 people from businesses and organisations in Hartlepool came together to back a major new drive to improve the town’s low literacy levels.

They took part in the first ever Hartlepool Literacy Summit organised by Hartlepool Borough Council at Hartlepool College of Further Education.

At the the council launched a Hartlepool Literacy Task Force in partnership with local firms and businesses, who signed a pledge to work together to champion literacy for everyone.

It comes as more than a third of Hartlepool adults have very low levels of literacy, drastically affecting their life chances and those of their families.

Some of those who attended the literacy summit including MP Jonathan Brash, and Hartlepool Borough Council and Hartlepool College representatives.

By working together, politicians and businesses aim to make literacy skills more accessible and relevant, and create a skilled workforce to meet the needs of employers both now and in the future.

Councillor Pamela Hargreaves, chair of the council’s economic growth and regeneration committee, said: “We have £140m going into the physical regeneration of Hartlepool and we need to make sure that the people who live here have the skills to take full advantage of all the opportunities that brings.

"At the moment, due to low literacy levels, one in three Hartlepool adults would not be able to do that.

Councillor Brenda Harrison signs the pledge as Leader of Hartlepool Borough Council.

"Add to this the fact that low literacy levels cost the UK economy as a whole around £38bn each year in lost productivity and work welfare costs.

“It’s a situation that, together, we must take action to address, and that action has started with the summit and the launch of the Hartlepool Literacy Task Force.”

Cllr Hargreaves thanked everyone who attended the summit and the college for hosting it.

She added: “It was a roaring success. The sense of optimism and the level of commitment to working in partnership to tackle the issue of low literacy levels was truly inspiring.

“If every individual and organisation makes just a small change, when you add up all those small changes together we can make a massive impact.

“If you are an employer or run an organisation in the town and you weren’t able to take part in the summit, we’d still love you to get involved, so please get in touch.”

For more information email [email protected]