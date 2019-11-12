Hartlepool Socialist Labour Party general election candidate Kevin Cranney.

Kevin Cranney says he stands for Brexit and traditional Labour values, and would fight for a fair share of government funding.

Mr Cranney, 63, previously served as a Labour councillor on Hartlepool Borough Council and was deputy leader and chair of its regeneration committee.

He said the Socialist Labour Party, which he joined earlier this year, offers a real choice to voters faced with the dilemma of wanting to support Labour values but also Brexit.

Mr Cranney said: “I have seen over the years that not only Labour, but other parties, have let us down.

“I voted for Brexit and sick by my guns. This town has always believed in socialism and socialist values.

“Labour have let us down.

“What we want is someone who is going to fight for the town, but also retain those socialist values.”

As well as supporting Brexit, his pledges include fighting to bring back all services to Hartlepool hospital, protecting the NHS, increasing the state pension to £25,000 a year, fighting for jobs and investment, increasing police, improving bus and rail services, supporting the WASPI (Women Against State Pension Inequality) cause, and free high quality education.

Mr Cranney added: “I have 30 years experience working in deprived communities seeing the challenges local people of all ages face through my work in the voluntary sector and as a local councillor.

“The town needs an MP who will be a voice for change; working with the council to not only promote the town, but fight for our fair share of government investment.

“I have an understanding of local issues and above all a commitment to work for the people of the town, to act as an ambassador, advocate and voice for Hartlepool in Westminster with government officials and be a champion for both Hartlepool and the sub region.

“We need a local person, not a career politician or chancer parachuted in, or Hartlepool will be lost.”