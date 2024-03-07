Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sally Bunce is a mother of two and a tireless environmental and communities campaigner who promises public involvement, transparency and honesty if she wins May’s mayoral election.

Sally, 55, who lives in Easington, Cleveland, said: “I promise to use the Mayor’s power and funding to create sustainable improvements that benefit all the people in the area.

“This Government finds millions of pounds for huge vanity projects which matter little to most people while funding for lifesaving health facilities, care for the old and young and other essential services has been slashed during the last 13 years.

The Green Party's candidate to become Tees Valley Mayor, Sally Bunce.

“In the Tees Valley, almost a third of the children of working parents now live in poverty.

"Crime rates here are among the highest in England. But the Tories think we don’t care as long as we don’t have to trek to Newcastle or Manchester to fly to Bulgaria for holidays, which we can no longer really afford anyway.

“As for the Teesworks fiasco, the Government specifically excluded several concerning aspects from the investigation. I want a fully independent review of these and other Tees Valley projects which residents and businesses report to me.”

Sally believes people have lost trust in traditional politics, adding: “We work alongside ordinary people, not well-connected businessmen and Government spinners, to solve real problems the other parties have callously caused or made worse.

“For instance, when will those politicians wake up to the fact that Britain – and the North East in particular – should already have invested properly in green energy and the technologies which will provide well-paid jobs for millions around the world long into the future?

"In contrast, Greens’ policies tackle problems effectively but do not harm the planet.”

Sally spent 17 years in the Cleveland and North Yorkshire police forces and then became a self-employed gardener, cleaner and part-time barmaid and she also joined a North East lifeboat crew.

She trained as a marine mammal medic and began teaching about ocean pollution.

She volunteers with Middlesbrough Women's Street Watch and has supported adults with mental health and addiction problems.

“My policing skills have been invaluable during the past two years while working alongside local fishers, scientists, universities and politicians to uncover the truth behind the mass marine die-off along our coastline,” she said.

“I have been involved with many other local campaigns supporting fights to safeguard communities.

"Time and again I have witnessed profits for wealthy businesses and organisations being prioritised over the health and wellbeing of local people, small businesses and our fragile environment and wildlife. If I win I can stop this. And I can win.

“Unlike others, the Green Party is not financed by special interest sectors.

"Our funds – and our policies – come from our members and supporters nationwide. People can find out more about both on our national and local websites and Facebook pages.

“If elected, I will be beholden to no one except the voters of the Tees Valley.

