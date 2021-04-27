Freedom Alliance by-election candidate's message to Hartlepool voters

"They say they have had to put up with politicians who all look – and sound – the same and who profess to care when all they really think about is themselves and their own careers.

“So, faced with 16 candidates in this by-election, the natural – and entirely understandable – reaction is disinterest and despair.

"I get that. I really do. Because I, too, am fed up with what I see as the lies, the misinformation and the posturing.

Steve Jack will represent the Freedom Alliance at the Hartlepool Parliamentary by-election.

"And we can’t even begin to deal with the many deep-seated problems in this town until we get our lives back – fully back – and reclaim our freedoms.

“The people of this town are a hardy and charismatic bunch, with proud traditions and a strong sense of community.

"But they will not suffer fools gladly.

"It’s time to make a clean break with the empty promises of the past, and to elect a candidate, from a brand-new party, who is pro-freedom and pro-choice and who will stand up to the nonsensical restrictions that have been placed on our lives while putting the people of Hartlepool first.

Hartlepool goes to the polls to elect a new MP on May 6.

“In these craziest of times, Hartlepool can provide a beacon of hope – and send a message – to the entire country.

"Please grasp this opportunity and vote Freedom Alliance on 6th May.”

Steve Jack (Freedom Alliance)

All 16 candidates in the May 6 Hartlepool by-election have had the opportunity to submit campaign statements

