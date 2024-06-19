Watch more of our videos on Shots!

“Why should you vote for Jeremy Spyby-Steanson on July 4th?

“I am standing as your Green Party candidate for Hartlepool because the country is in freefall and we need a fresh start and fresh ideas for parliament.

“In this General Election, the Green Party are being honest about the challenges we face, and offer real hope and real change.

“Successive Labour and Conservative governments have failed to get to grips with addressing serious issues in our society, and this time around both parties are offering even less than before.

Jeremy Spyby-Steanson (Green Party)

“Society is designed through political decisions, and if elected as MP for Hartlepool, there are a number of political decisions I’d make instantly.

“The Green Party are clear that we must tax the super-rich, those that are multi-millionaires and billionaires, and redistribute that wealth across sectors of the economy that are struggling.

"Those sectors include fixing our NHS by raising the wage of the workforce, and reducing waiting lists so that every person can access a GP.

“We believe that no level of poverty is acceptable and in a healthy society we should work to help one another in times of need.

"We all deserve to live a life of health and security, and we would make sure that no child goes hungry by providing free school meals.