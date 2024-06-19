Watch more of our videos on Shots!

“Hartlepool is my home. It's the place I grew up, the place I met my wife and the place we are raising our young family.

“I'm so proud to be from our town and every day I wake up thinking about how I can make it a better place for us all to live.

"My dad served our town as a family doctor for over 30 years and it was his commitment to public service that inspired me to want to give back to Hartlepool.

“Hartlepool's future is my children's future and I'm ready to fight for it as our MP.

Labour Party Hartlepool candidate Jonathan Brash.

“The last 14 years have been tough, but now we have the opportunity for change.

“Change that makes our streets safe, with more police on the beat, a crackdown on off-road bikes, tough action on shoplifting and investment in youth services.

“Change that gets our NHS back on its feet, with services returned to our hospital, waiting lists cut with more appointments and a plan to rescue dentistry.

“Change that harnesses Hartlepool’s heritage of industry and innovation with new jobs and new technologies and that cuts our energy bills for good.

“Change that ensures every child has the opportunity to fulfil their potential, trained in the skills they need to work and thrive in our town.

“Change that means we have an MP who is FROM Hartlepool and who is FOR Hartlepool.