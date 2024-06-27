General Election 2024: Hartlepool candidate's message from Sam Lee (Independent)
"More than anything I am a fighter and I will, alongside you, fight for our town.
"Because I am sure you agree we are sick to death of party politics. I am independent and accountable only to the people of Hartlepool, who I live and work amongst.
"I was born in Cameron’s Hospital in 1976 and for the last 48 years I have watched our town go into decline because political parties in London take our taxes and give us less and less back every year.
"I will push for every penny we deserve and as a journalist I am quite capable of following where the money actually goes and asking the questions they don’t want to answer.
"Imagine that? An MP who actually asks the questions everyone wants to know, but none of them ever ask.
"If you know me from my Coffee Wagon over the Headland, you’ll know I’m not afraid to challenge our council and our authorities. They’re accountable to US. As are those currently lounging in Westminster.
"I want to see my town flourish, as I’m sure you do, we are more than capable of being in charge of our own destiny and looking after our own affairs.
"Hartlepool it’s now time to think outside the box, step away from the uniparty political system and drive the town into a future where we make the decisions.
"Imagine a future that you decide, your children have a say in and a town that comes together and thrives?
"Vote for a true Hartlepudlian on July 4th."
