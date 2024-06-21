General Election: Hartlepool candidate's message from Amanda Napper (Reform UK)
“I have spent my life in Hartlepool, born and bred here and have the Hartlepool accent to prove it too.
"I spent my first eight years living in Belle Vue where I learned the value of community spirit that is sadly being eroded from our nation.
“I grew up being taught to question authority and the decision making systems in order to understand how they affected living standards, education, healthcare, law and order etc.
"I never expected to jump into politics but felt ever more disgusted with our local living conditions and with what was ‘on offer’ to Hartlepool residents, I am duty bound to make a difference using my education in civil and environmental engineering.
“We need to use the unique take on policies that only Reform offer as they are the only way to stop the rot in GB.
"We can’t solve the world’s problems and are only allowing our nation to be weakened by policies like net zero and mass migration.
"This allows our industry, skills, money and power to be leached away into the hands of nations with anti-GB intentions.
"I am all for using ecology when and where appropriate but not to weaken our nation beyond repair and leaving future generations dealing with a very precarious future.
“We all deserve better.”
