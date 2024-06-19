General Election: Hartlepool candidate's message from Tommy Dudley (Workers' Party of Britain)
"I wasn't born in Hartlepool I chose to live here, seven years ago on polling day.
"As a 65-year-old grandfather, I cannot drift into retirement whilst 10 children a day have one or more limbs amputated, many without anaesthesia, many are babies in Gaza, according to UNICEF.
"I guarantee to call for an immediate ceasefire and BDS (Boycott, Divestment, Sanction) Israel until it ends its blockade.
"The ICJ have put Israel on notice following the SA petition at the Hague and ordered it to take action to prevent possible genocide.
"Euro med, human rights monitor says that, 141 Journalists have been killed in Gaza since Oct, 7.
"Obviously the Israelis have form when it comes to targeting journalists, remember, Shireen Abu Ackleh was killed on the 11th May, 2022, in Jenin, with her coffin carriers and mourners being brutally and brazenly attacked in plain sight just days later by the IDF.
"I have to say the BBC didn’t broadcast live the SA petition to the ICJ at the Hague, yet did broadcast live the Israeli response. This suggested bias, and appeared unfair.
"In Hartlepool we need a new A&E Hospital, schools and our derelict housing needs refurbishing or repurposing, before green belt development.
"Borrow and build, I don’t mind debt as long as you’ve got something to show for it."
