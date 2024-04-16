Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A temporary event application has been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council which would see the festival held on Saturday, June 1, at Hornby Park, home of Seaton Carew Community and Sports, in Elizabeth Way.

The application, from Andrew Reece, states the Seaton Carew Beer Festival would run from 12.30pm until 10pm and that the site would be licensed to sell alcohol during those hours.

It adds they are also hoping to hold live music on the day, with four sets from different artists planned between 1pm and 10pm.

Hornby Park, in Seaton Carew, where a beer festival could be held over the summer.

Food vendors and children’s inflatables would also form part of the entertainment.

However, following concerns from police and environmental health officers, the application is having to go before the council’s licensing sub-committee on Tuesday, April 23, for a decision on whether it is approved.

A response from Clare Lawton, of Cleveland Police’s licensing support unit, states they have “significant concerns that the four licensing objectives will not be promoted” by the proposals as they stand.

She added: “To Cleveland Police’s knowledge an event like this has not been tried in the area before.

“Cleveland Police, although supportive of initiatives of the licensed premises, has concerns which need to be addressed.

“The location of this event is surrounded by residential premises. There is no mention in the application of how the sound/volume is to be assessed to prevent distribution/annoyance to nearby residents.”

Meanwhile an objection has also been submitted by Zoe Craig, the council’s environmental health manager, who raised concerns the “continuous music” from 1pm to 10pm “poses a significant risk of noise and public nuisance”.

She added: “The objection primarily revolves around the proposed music playing and the potential disturbance caused by those attending the event.

“There is a history of noise complaints in the vicinity, given the presence of residential properties surrounding the proposed event location.

“The application lacks clarity on how sound levels will be assessed to mitigate disturbance or annoyance to nearby residents.”