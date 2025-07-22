Hartlepool Borough Council approved anti-crime improvements to series of alley gates
Proposals to carry out upgrades to four gates adjacent to numbers 3, 33, 47 and 73 Bright Street have been approved by Hartlepool Borough Council planning department.
This will include repairs and refurbishments to the barriers and the installation of anti-climbing attachments.
Llocal authority planners ruled them “acceptable” and in line with relevant policies.
Improvements to the alley gates on the opposite side of Bright Street have already been carried out as part of the Home Office’s Safer Streets programme, which saw work to dozens of gates in the borough.
As part of the £600,000 recovery grant, which was obtained by Hartlepool in response to last summer’s riots and community unrest, funding has been made available to carry out the latest maintenance.
The improvements will be accompanied by “an alley-gate management and inspection programme”.
