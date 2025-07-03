A crackdown on council tax fraud has resulted in a fall of more than 800 claimants – more than double its initial target.

Hartlepool Borough Council last year announced it was looking at targeting people wrongly claiming single person discount – either intentionally or unintentionally – on their council tax bills.

This was followed by a “prosecution amnesty” in April ahead of a new sanction policy beginning.

The discount provides a 25% reduction to households and is available if only one person 18 years or over lives at a property as their sole or main residence.

It can also be claimed where there are two adults living at a property but one is disregarded for council tax, for example because they are a full-time student.

The council initially targeted a reduction of 400 households in those claiming the discount for 2024-25, which would save the authority around £150,000.

The latest meeting of the finance and corporate affairs committee, however, heard there had been a reduction of around 840 households as of the end of May 2025.

James Magog, director of finance, IT and digital, praised the outcome of the campaign while noting there is still more work to be done.

He said: “That’s approximately a reduction of 5% over the year which is a very good outcome at this stage.

“We do think there is further to go. Some of the fraud cases we’ve identified are quite eye opening, it’s fair to say, and we do continue this work.

“I am hoping that figure will continue to come down whilst still ensuring people who are eligible for single person discount can claim.”

Officers explained in March 2024 the local authority had 17,411 people claiming single person discount, which was around 40% of chargeable properties in Hartlepool.

This was above the national average of 34% and represented an approximate 2,000 household increase over five years.

As of the end of May, this was down to 16,568.

As well as taking steps to enable “a more robust approach to tackling single person discount fraud”, the council also made applying for the discount “more appropriate” to ensure residents better understood their responsibilities.

The introduction of the campaign was approved in February 2024 as part of budget plans for 2024-25 from the then-leading Conservative and independent coalition.